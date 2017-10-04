U.S. Marshals looking for man who didn't show up for sentencing

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public locating a Wanted Fugitive. Buck Stratton Flinn is wanted for failure to appear for Federal sentencing.

His original charge was wire fraud with the Department of Agriculture. Flinn pleaded guilty to submitting a false claim for reimbursement. He was President of Community Development Leagues of America, a Brandon Company with a federal grant to construct a wireless broadband system for the town of French Camp, Mississippi.

Flinn is last known to have been driving a Blue Honda Ridgeline bearing MS Tag: RAE966. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

