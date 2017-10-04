Mississippi State baseball spending two fall weekends in Jackson

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

With construction in progress for the $65 million construction project that will result in the new Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State will spend two weekends this fall at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Miss.



Andy Cannizaro will open his first full fall practice season with the Diamond Dawgs on October 9 in Starkville, before MSU makes the trip to Jackson with three intrasquad scrimmages, Oct. 27-29.



The first weekend will commence with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday night before a 6 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.



State’s fall season will conclude with a three-game Maroon and White World Series at Smith-Wills Stadium, November 17-19. First pitch times for the final fall weekend are still being determined and will be announced when finalized.



All six scrimmages held at Smith-Wills will be open to the public. Due to the in-progress construction on the grandstands and other areas at Dudy Noble, the scrimmages in Jackson will be the only opportunity for fans to watch State this fall.



While the Dudy Noble construction project will not be completed until the start of the 2019 spring season, the Diamond Dawgs will still play at home during the upcoming 2018 spring season.