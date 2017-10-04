JPD gets more drugs off the street

Jackson Police made another substantial drug bust Tuesday afternoon. Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Robinson Road.

After making contact with the driver, detectives smelled a very strong aroma of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Further investigation led detectives to approximately four pounds of marijuana along with a handgun which had been reported stolen.

The driver, 40-year-old Obadiah Thomas Herring, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana with a firearm, convicted felon with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor traffic violation.

