MEMA monitoring what could be next Hurricane in the Gulf

All eyes are on the development of Tropical depression number 16 as the storm continues to build, Including the Mississippi Emergency management agency.

This tropical depression is a long way from the Mississippi Gulf coast, but the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is ready to respond.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to gradually increase in the next few days. It's possible by Saturday or Sunday this could become a Category-1 hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center.

Where the storm will make landfall remains uncertain, but folks living along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to Florida should monitor the storm's development.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.