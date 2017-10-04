Rankin County Board of Supervisors open to the idea of gating public neighborhoods

Up until September 15, if you live on a Rankin County managed street, your neighborhood association couldn't put a gate up even if they had the money or approval from residents to do so.

"With the county needing access to it for different reasons, for maintenance up to emergency response, we haven't allowed gates." said Rankin County Board of Supervisor's President Daniel Cross.

Cross says, as a firefighter, he's concerned gates could slow down Emergency Responders, but with rules and precautions in place, he believes it could work.

"It's still set up for an ordinance, where they come in on a case by case basis," added Cross. "We evaluate it (to) be sure that things are under certain restrictions and regulations that we've got are met."

The law, also, takes into consideration things like how far into a street a gate would have to be before being installed and that all signage, upkeep, and expense would fall on the association.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.