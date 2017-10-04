Frustrations over raw sewage flowing in yards

Residents on one south Jackson street complain of raw sewage constantly flows behind their homes, soaking their property and making their lives miserable. This same street was recently repaved and is now filled with large potholes and crumbling asphalt.

"All that's water back there, and the manhole is sitting directly by that tree," said Spencer Clincy standing a few feet into his backyard pointing to overgrown brush.

The water the 53-year-old is referring to is raw sewage. It fills the backyard of his Maria Drive home.

He said he's dealt with the problem for years. One he maintains that the city won't fix.

"Here lately all they've just been telling us is that it's been turned over to the supervisor and that he'll call us, and I never hear from them," added Clincy.

The raw sewage also creates an odor and runs beside his and other homes and into the street.

"It's running raw sewage and all the way up to my carport and we've been having this problem for, I moved here in 13, and we've been having this problem off and on since 13," added the south Jackson homeowner.

Those living in the area say just three months ago Maria Drive was repaved. Since then large potholes have formed between Pinedale Street and Diane Drive.

Some think the sewage and infrastructure problems are related to the new collapsing pavement.

Clincy said Public Works crews arrived after our filming and used a hose to unclog the drain. He said the city has done that several times in the past.

Jackson Communications Manager Kai Williams said a crew assessed the situation and fixed the problem Wednesday.

Clincy is skeptical.

"I'm just hoping we can get something done, get this resolved," said the car dealer.

City officials ask residents to call Public Works to report problems before reaching out to the media. That number is 601-960-2324.

