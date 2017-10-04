Jackson Public Schools less efficient than other districts

The Jackson Public School District has come under fire for performance issues in recent months. Now they risk a takeover by the Department of Education.

The Mississippi Department of Education's audit of the Jackson Public School District states JPS is in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards. But, when compared with other districts, we wondered: Why?

DeSoto County is the largest school district in the state, and JPS is the second largest.

Katherine Nelson with DCS provided some numbers for us to compare with Jackson's audit. We found Jackson has 941 more employees in their District despite having 6500 fewer students.

In their central office, Jackson has 6 times the employees as DeSoto County. Meanwhile, JPS is still short more than one hundred teachers.

In DCS, teachers make up 55% of the workforce. At JPS right now, that number is 38%.

In a response to MDE's audit, JPS replied, "The District Acknowledges employment of instructional personnel continues to be a challenge" - one they hope to have fixed by November 30 of this year.

3 On Your Side and FOX40 did try contacting the Department of Education, and each of the members of the Board of Trustees with JPS. Not a single one of them responded to our calls or emails.

JPS got a failing grade last year, and student growth is largely on the decline in both English and Math courses.

DeSoto County is an A rated district.

JPS explained today they are addressing every standard, but MDE has not yet cleared any of their violations.

