Man hospitalized following northwest Jackson shooting

Jackson police tell us a man has been shot in the 4800 block of Windermere Terrace.

Officers arrived at approximately 7:03 p.m. and found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left chest near his shoulder.

A witness, who was with the victim, told police that three unknown black males approached them as they stood near a vehicle in the driveway. Approximately two shots were fired by one of the suspects striking the victim.

Suspects then ran to a nearby dark colored vehicle down the street and fled south on Windermere.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by AMR and is in stable condition. His name is not being released at the moment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to notify police. The investigation is ongoing.

