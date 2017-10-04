Man shot in northwest Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot in northwest Jackson

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police tell us a man has been shot in the 4800 block of Windermere Terrace. He was shot in the shoulder and AMR took him to the hospital.

The motive is unknown and police have no suspects at this time. 

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.

