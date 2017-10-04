Clinton wins The End Zone Play of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Clinton pulled away on the ballot on MSNewsNow.com. The Arrows won by 216 votes.
Hunter Hulsey screens to Christian Johnson, he breaks several tackles and keeps going after getting grabbed by the facemask. Johnson speeds on for the score. He had 7 catches for 217 yards and 5 TDs as the Arrows beat Provine 43-6.
The End Zone Play of the Week - September 29th (Final Standings)
1. Clinton (Hunter Hulsey screen pass to Christian Johnson)
T2. Brookhaven (Damarrell Leggett 71 yd TD)
T2. Jackson Prep (Chance Lovertich tipped TD pass to Cooper Carroll)
4. St. Joseph (Hayden Brice go ahead TD)
