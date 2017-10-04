Mississippi College/West Florida matchup moved to Friday

Press Release from Mississippi College Athletics

Due to the threat of inclement weather expected on the panhandle of Florida this weekend, the Mississippi College football game against West Florida in Pensacola has been moved to Friday, October 6th at 6:00pm.



The decision to move the game ahead by 24 hours was made in conjunction with officials at the Gulf South Conference and West Florida due to the forecast track of Tropical Depression Sixteen. This information is pending any further updates on the storm.