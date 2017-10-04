Car hits utility pole, knocks out power to more than 1,500 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Car hits utility pole, knocks out power to more than 1,500

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A car hit a utility pole on Beasley Road around 6:40 Wednesday evening, knocking out power to 1,566 Entergy customers.

Entergy says power has been restored to all but 342 of those customers.

Because of the extensive damage, it will probably be midnight before crews can restore power to everyone.

