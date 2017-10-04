Pedestrian struck by car at intersection of Flag Chapel and Queen Mary Lane

A pedestrian has been struck by a car near the intersection of Flag Chapel Road and Queen Mary Lane. The driver told Jackson police the victim tried to cross the street despite the oncoming traffic.

It happened just after 7:30 Wednesday night. Police say the victim has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the victim and driver have not been released.

