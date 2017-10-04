It's was Pink Ribbon Day at Baptist Health Systems Wednesday. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Hederman Cancer Center was transformed into a hub of information and instruction to arm you with the tools you need to head off breast cancer.

There were goodies from sponsors, WLBT and Citizens National Bank and shakes provided by Super Shakes.

Breast Health Patient Navigator, Adrienne Russell offered expertise about breast self-exams, a key, she says, to surviving and overcoming breast cancer.

"The earlier we catch something, the better," said Russell. "Most of the time, things women feel are not going to be a cancer, but you never know, so the earlier we can help you, the better."

Educational pamphlets were available and Fund for the Girls merchandise was on sale.

The seminar was free.

