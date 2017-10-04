Rosters released for Mississippi - Alabama All-Star game

The MHSAA and the Mississippi Association of Coaches gathered this morning to name the hand-picked athletes for the Mississippi - Alabama All-Star game and the Bernard Blackwell game.



Coach Mancuso of Jefferson Davis County is the head coach for the All-Star game.

"Being from Mississippi and playing Alabama, they kind of look down on us as the step child. The more that you're involved in this game, the more that you kind of understand the grudge behind it and so now it becomes more personal," Mancuso said.

Pearl's Tylan Knight, Northwest Rankin's Cameron Carroll, and Brandon's TJ Ficklin all expressed their excitement on being chosen.

