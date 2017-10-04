Mississippi's annual state fair makes ride safety a priority

Mississippi's annual state fair is underway in Jackson. Hundreds made their way through the gates Wednesday afternoon.

This year, the fair has more than 60 amusement rides. Organizers say their main concern is making sure they are not only fun but safe.

The classic Ferris wheel, the carousels and even rides that will take your breath away, the Mississippi State Fair has it all. Fair organizers say going fast and having fun are major factors when choosing the more than 60 rides.

They say before kids and kids at heart hop on and go for a thrill ride, safety comes first.

“You basically have three phases," said Mississippi Fair Commission Executive Director Rick Reno. "You have the Mississippi requirement pick the come in, then North American Midway Entertainment and they come in and do their inspections. Then we pay an independent third party and they come and do another inspection for all the rides.”

Fairgoers say knowing every ride is going through a thorough inspection is encouraging and makes them want to visit the fair.

“I mean safety is first, that is important first and foremost," said a fairgoer. "I think every parent wants to know their child is safe and their safety is also important.”

Mississippi has hosted this fair for 158 years.

