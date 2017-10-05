3 on the Road: Elephant Ear Bloom

Lots of people have had elephant ears growing in their yard a long time. For one thing, if you ever get them started you’re going to keep them because you will never get rid of them.

Pull up a handful and two handfuls grow back. But when Rosemary Jones called and said her elephant ears had bloomed, I had to go see. I have never seen one bloom. Seems like lots of people haven’t. Some of the Mendenhall area garden ladies have stopped by.

"They were like, huhhhh! Wait a minute. I have never seen this. And these ladies were in their 70s. Some maybe late, early 80’s," said Rosemary.

Rosemary says she saw the golden bloom by accident.

"I was out feeding my dog and I came up the ramp on the end and I saw a golden yellow." said Rosemary. "So when I saw that I came up and said, 'Let me see what this is.' And I moved my elephant leaves and there was this beautiful golden plant. Never seen it in my life and I thought, “My God. This is a gift from you.”

So Rosemary Jones started calling folks like the horticulturalists and the colleges and the long time gardeners:

"Every one of them that came said we have seen green elephant ears all our life but we have never seen this bloom. And so I said, 'Well. I know who to call. I’ll call Walt Grayson and he can tell me ‘cause he goes all over Mississippi,” said Rosemary.'

Well, I am in as much awe as Rosemary. This is my first blooming elephant ear to see. But one thing I can do, is show it to you. The golden bloom of an elephant ear.

"So I was excited about sharing it with them. And I kept saying this is a gift from God to me," added Rosemary.

And thank you Rosemary Jones of Mendenhall for thinking enough of the rest of us to share it with us.

