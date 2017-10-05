Breaking overnight: JPD investigate a deadly shooting

Jackson police are on the scene of what they confirm is a deadly shooting. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
Floridians could be hit with another storm and that same system could impact our weekend weather. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.
The probe continues into the possible motive behind the gun man who killed dozens and injured hundreds in Las Vegas.
See you in 10.
~Joy
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
