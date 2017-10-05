JPD looking for gunman after deadly apartment complex shooting

Jackson police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

An unidentified black male was shot inside of an apartment.

Police say that an altercation led to the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Jerome Breeland who ran from the scene on foot.

