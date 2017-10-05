Police identify Jackson man killed at apartment complex

Jackson police identified the victim who was shot as 38-year-old Lataurus Lewis.

Richland police are helping in the search for the murder suspect.

27-year-old Jerome Breeland is wanted for shooting and killing a man at a Jackson apartment complex earlier this morning.

Richland SWAT team was sent to KLLM Transport Services in Richland after hearing that the 18-wheeler the murder suspect drove was found at the business.

The 18-wheeler was found and turned over to JPD.

Tear gas was released into the vehicle in case Breeland was inside. Police say no shots were fired. No businesses were on lockdown according to police.

Old Highway 49 was closed briefly but is now back open.

Murder suspect Breeland was not found and is still on the run.

Jackson police say he could be driving a red Chevy PU truck with the MS license plate CM4 698. If you see this truck, call police.

Murder suspect, Jerome Breeland-27, possibly occupying a red Chevy PU truck, MS license plate CM4 698. Call Police w/ information. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 5, 2017

Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday there was a deadly shooting at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

An unidentified black male was shot in the head inside of an apartment.

According to Officer Rodrick Holmes, at least two children and a woman were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police are not sure if the victim lived in the apartment or what his relationship was with the shooter.

Officer Holmes says some sort of altercation led to the shooting.

JPD put out a BOLO for the shooter.

We have a crew working to get more details on this developing story.

