11-year-old steals grandparents car, wrecks it on Frontage Rd

An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.

According to the Sheriff's office, an 11-year-old stole his grandparents car and then wrecked it on Frontage Road.

Hinds Co. Sheriff's officials said they received a call just before 6:00 a.m. this morning from a grandparent stating their 11 year old grandson had been kidnapped.

After further investigation, it was determined that the boy took his grandparent's red 1996 Chevy Blazer to visit a friend around 3:00 a.m.

In an attempt to get back home before anyone discovered his plan, the boy lost control of the SUV on Frontage Road near Edwards.

The SUV flipped multiple times injuring the 11-year-old.

MHP, Hinds County SO, and First Responders were all on scene.

The child told police several different stories explaining what happened.

The Sheriff said this isn't the first time the child has stolen a vehicle. He stole another vehicle last week and stole an ATV a few weeks ago.

He has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The child's grandparents say they are not pressing charges.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.