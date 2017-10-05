Wreck on I-55 N at Woodrow Wilson causing heavy backup - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wreck on I-55 N at Woodrow Wilson causing heavy backup

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on I-55 North at Woodrow Wilson is causing traffic to slow down. 

The right lane is blocked and traffic is backed up past the stack.

This accident is also causing slowdowns on I-20 WB and EB headed into Jackson.

Please avoid this route if you're on the way to work.

