19-year-old killed in Pike County wreck

On Wednesday night, at approximately 10:05 p.m. the MS Highway Patrol investigated a deadly wreck on I-55 southbound at exit 8 in Pike county.

19-year-old Kody Kundler of Kentwood Louisiana was traveling south on I-55 in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Kundler lost control of vehicle and came into contact with a barricade and a guard rail.

The vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting Kundler from the vehicle.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Kundler was pronounced dead on the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.

