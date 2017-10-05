JSU Tiger & Alcorn Brave among Black College Football HOF Finalists

Press Release from the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 25 Finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. The list includes 22 players and three coaches.



The Finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by a 12-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.



“The talent that has come from Black College Football programs is incredible,” said Committee Chairman Roscoe Nance, "and that makes selecting the honorees incredibly difficult. Thanks to our Selection Committee for its dedication and commitment and for the tremendous amount of time and effort that the members put into making these decisions.”



The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the six members (five players and one coach) who will be inducted as the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.



“We congratulate the Finalists for the Class of 2018,” said James “Shack” Harris, Black College Football Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee. “Each of these Finalists made a significant impact on the game of football both in college and the professional ranks.”



This year’s inductees will be announced on October 25, 2017. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

PLAYER FINALISTS

Coy Bacon (DL, Jackson State University, 1964-1967)

Ronyell Young (DB, Alcorn State University, 1976-1979)

Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

Emerson Boozer (RB, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 1962-1965)

Harold Carmichael (WR, Southern University, 1967-1970)

Raymond Chester (TE, Morgan State University, 1966-1969)

Hugh Douglas (DE, Central State University, 1991-1994)

Earl “Air” Harvey (QB, North Carolina Central University, 1985-1988)

Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson (LB, Langston University, 1971-1974)

James Hunter (DB, Grambling State University, 1972-1975)

Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

Greg Lloyd (LB Fort Valley State University, 1983-1986)

Leo “Lincoln Locomotive” Lewis (RB, Lincoln University, 1951-1954)

Frank Lewis (WR, Grambling State University, 1967-1970)

Robert Mathis (LB, Alabama A&M University, 1999-2002)

Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)

Timothy Newsome (RB/KR, Winston Salem State University, 1976-1979)

John Taylor, (WR, Delaware State University, 1982-1985)

Everson Walls (DB, Grambling State University, 1977-1980)

Johnny Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968)

Erik Williams (OL, Central State University, 1987-1990)

COACH FINALISTS



Bill Hayes (Head Football Coach, Winston Salem State 1976-1987, North Carolina A&T 1988-2003)

Arnett “Ace” Mumford (Head Football Coach, Jarvis Christian 1924-1926, Bishop College 1927-1929, Texas College 1931-1935, Southern University 1936-1961)

Joe Taylor (Howard University 1983, Virginia Union 1984-1991, Hampton University 1992-2007, Florida A&M University 2008-2012)