Authorities searching for escaped juvenile from Oakley Youth Development Center

Three juveniles escaped the Youth Development Center in Raymond early Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's office was notified around 7:40 this morning. Hinds County Sheriff's Officials are helping the Development Center on the search for these teens.

Two were apprehended but one is still on the run.

Deputies along with Metro One have been searching the area around Short Road near Old Port Gibson Rd. just west of Raymond.

The escapee still on the run is a 17-year-old white male last seen wearing Khaki pants and possibly no shirt.

If you have any information, please contact authorities.

