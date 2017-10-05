Beat the Bear: Week 6

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 6.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

My Week 5 was better than Week 6: 7-3. A few of you beat me but only 3 win t-shirts. Winners can pick them up at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).

- Vondell Yates

- Ardis Jenkins

- Deidra Garrett

Here's the slate I picked for Week 6

Week 6 (October 7th)

Bear picks in bold

Alcorn State at Alabama State

Ole Miss at #12 Auburn

Southern Miss at UTSA

Mississippi Valley at UAPB

#1 Alabama at Texas A&M

#23 West Virginia at #8 TCU

Michigan State at #7 Michigan

#9 Wisconsin at Nebraska

#13 Miami at Florida State

LSU at #21 Florida

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt

- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.

