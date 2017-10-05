Drug trafficking defendant sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

52-year-old Mark Randall Jones of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced on October 3 to serve a term of 360 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and to pay a $25,000 fine for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Jones was charged in a two-count federal indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride.

Jones went to trial and was found guilty on both counts on March 29.

"This sentencing highlights the outstanding, hard work of Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners. While we may feel satisfaction from its outcome, the true satisfaction in this case comes from knowing we were able to stand up for so many unsuspecting victims.” said Nichole Cooper, Los Angeles Division Inspector in Charge. “The United States Postal Service will not be used by Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTOs) to facilitate the illegal transportation of narcotics and other dangerous substances."

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

