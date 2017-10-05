CONSIDER THIS: The Power of Pink

WLBT’s Power of Pink breast cancer awareness campaign is underway and for the ninth consecutive year, we are partnering with Baptist Cancer Services on this important initiative. Breast cancer will impact one in eight women and it’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women.

The key to survival is early detection through monthly self-exams and an annual mammography.

Consider This:

If you are 40 or over it is very, very important for you to be knowledgeable and aware of the warning signs. If breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options and a much higher chance of survival.

Often a woman's fears about breast health procedures may determine whether they will have a routine mammogram. That’s what the Power of Pink campaign is all about, helping to educate and take away that fear.

We need to encourage our moms, daughters, wives, sisters, and aunts to have an exam. It really could be a matter of life or death.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.