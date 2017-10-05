3 on the Road: D'Lo's 'Small Town, Big Mayor' season finale

D'Lo has been the subject of the national television show 'Small Town, Big Mayor' for the past 13 weeks and has played a part in introducing America to a Mississippi they are unfamiliar with.

The show allows the nation to see a state that has small-town values and neighbors working with neighbors to accomplish common goals.

I have my souvenir from the first season of Small Town Big Mayor. A cup huggie presented to me by none other than Mayor John Henry Berry himself. I keep it in a special place, on the pepper sauce on the back of the stove in my kitchen.

That’s sort of in keeping with the Mississippi that has been presented on the show, small town values, neighbors helping neighbors and pitching in together to meet common goals. Mayor Berry says he thinks that’s what people have gotten about D’lo from this season on national television.

"I just want people to know that Mississippi exists and that we're a good Mississippi," said Mayor John Henry Berry. "We’re not those what we’ve been labeled."

Tonight’s episode is the finale of the season, and Mayor Berry calls on the whole nation to pitch in to help save the Community Center.

My vision is to put a brand new roof on it, vinyl siding on it and new windows in it," added the Mayor. "And if there’s extra money left over, get inside and paint and do some things to it, too."

And D’lo and the Mayor wrap up the season in style in their appeal for help.

Song and dance, you talking about? asked Mayor Berry.

They’ll have to rename old highway 49 through D’lo, Broadway instead of the highway after this. John Henry says evidently the television exposure is working. People are beginning to take that trek off Highway 49 as they are passing through Mississippi to see if D’lo is for real.

That season finale and the entire sing and dance routine airs at 8:30 tonight on UPtv. Probably on your cable on those upper channels.

