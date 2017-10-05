State Fire Marshal closing Eudora Welty Library

The city of Jackson's main library will be closing Thursday night at 5 pm. This comes after a recent inspection by State Fire Marshall's Office that found multiple fire safety violations.

State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He says he regrets the closure but did so for the safety of the people who use this facility.

"On October 4, 2017, the State Fire Marshal's Office, in the interest of public safety, conducted a fire and life safety inspection of the Eudora Welty Library. Numerous life safety conditions and violations of the Mississippi Fire Prevention Code were found. As a result, beginning at 5:00 pm on October 5, 2017, the Eudora Welty Library will be closed to the public until the violations and conditions are corrected," said Chaney. "The State Fire Marshal's Office is committed to working with city and county officials to resolve this matter as quickly as possible while protecting the health and safety of the public."

In that recent inspection, he says they found sprinklers that didn't work, they discovered that the fire department didn't have a key to the building should a fire break out.

An even bigger issue is the roof that has been leaking for months. That has led to mold issues and the loss of integrity of the second floor. Chaney said it's like a sandwich that had the potential to collapse because of all the heavy books that sit up there.

Library officials say they are urging people to visit their other locations.

Fire officials say they will likely recommend the city condemn the building and build a new library elsewhere.

