2017 Walk for Apraxia to be held in Flowood

The 2017 Mississippi Walk for Apraxia will be held at the Flowood Nature Park on Oct 7. Childhood Apraxia of Speech is a neurological speech disorder that affects 1 in 1000 children. It affects the child's ability to clearly produce syllables and words.

The Walk for Children with Apraxia is held across the country each year as a means to heighten awareness and funding for the disorder.

Registration begins Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit apraxia programs and research.

If you are interested in registering, making a donation, or learning more about the event, contact molleigh_weldon@aol.com or visit http://casana.apraxia-kids.org/mississippiwalk.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.