Jackson Councilman says renewable energy plant is hazardous

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes went after a Jackson business Thursday. Stokes said people are concerned about an expansion of JaxOn Energy in the Industrial park of West Jackson.

The company is listed as an energy processing plant. Stokes claims JaxOn Energy is a dangerous chemical plant. The councilman called it an environmental nightmare that could kill hundreds of people in the area.

"This slipped through the crack. this is the old Ashland Chemical Corporation," said Stokes. "From a small corporation they have come into this community and they building a major operation. This is just one side of it. What makes this development even more fearful; it is growing out of control. On this side of the building, you have all kind of equipment that leads one to wonder what all are they going to manufacture at this location."

It turns out, JaxOn Energy makes renewable diesel oil. Not chemicals. The Plant manager said the fuel is made from vegetable, corn, soybean and canola oil.

Bob Selman added the plant is not a hazard.

Stokes questions the zoning in the industrial park and intends to put it on the city council agenda.

WLBT contacted the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for information about this plant and permits that are required. Here is the response:

MDEQ regulates facilities by issuing permits that set emission limits on pollutants, following all state and federal laws and regulations including siting criteria. The agency also ensures that facilities remain in compliance with those permits.

This facility is changing their raw materials from petroleum-based products to refined vegetable oils which in turn required changes in their equipment. The change results in air emission reductions below the required threshold for an air operating permit.

They do, however, retain a wastewater discharge permit issued by MDEQ.

