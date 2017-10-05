2 men arrested in Adams County

Forty-eight-year-old Keith Edwards and 25-year-old William White were arrested Thursday at 108 Tate Road in Adams County.

Edwards was wanted in Franklin County on a charge of aggravated assault. His vehicle was recovered on Moss Grove Road Wednesday and he was found at the residence when deputies were searching the area. Edwards will be returned to Franklin County.

White had warrants from the Adams County Sheriff's Office for failure to register as a sex offender. He was taken to the county jail.

