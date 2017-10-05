Two men arrested in Adams County

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
We're learning Thursday night that a U.S. Army Green Beret killed in Africa was from Toombs County.More >>
We're learning Thursday night that a U.S. Army Green Beret killed in Africa was from Toombs County.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...More >>