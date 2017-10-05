State Fire Marshal shuts down Eudora Welty Library

The Eudora Welty library was abruptly shut down Thursday afternoon. At 5 p.m. sharp, patrons were shuffled out of the building and the doors locked.

The announcement was made by State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney, who said his office found multiple fire code violations at the library during a recent inspection.

Chaney said they found there weren't any working fire sprinklers in the building, and that there was no key for fire officials to get inside should a fire break out. The biggest problem deals with the building itself.

Chaney said his inspectors found it in a crumbling state, bricks and mortar just falling apart. They said that happened after a faulty roof repair that allowed water to seep down the walls, leaving behind mold, raw sewage in the basement and a second floor that may not be able to stand under the pressure of heavy books.

"I just can't imagine what would happen if that building's top floor fell in like a sandwich," said Chaney. "The top floor is heavy with books that have been wet. The building is not designed for the type of weight the books would put on per square inch of the flooring. If that floor fell in and killed 25-30 children I don't think I could sleep at night, ever again."



Library officials say that city officials have been made aware of the closure and have known about the problems.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued the following statement on the library's closing:

“We were informed that the Eudora Welty Library will be closing at 5 p.m. today due to numerous Mississippi Fire Prevention Code violations and hazardous life safety conditions. These violations and conditions were discovered during an inspection by the State Fire Marshal’s Office on October 4, 2017, and was conducted as a requirement to inspect buildings that are utilized by the public. It is my understanding that the library will remain closed to the public until these violations and conditions are corrected.

We do understand that this closing may cause inconvenience among our citizens, but it was done in the best interest and for the safety of both employees

and patrons. My office will continue to engage with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as the regional library commission for updates until this matter is resolved.”

Fire officials say they will likely recommend the city condemn the building and build a new library elsewhere.

Hundreds of people use the facility on a daily basis. They’re being told to visit other locations for now.

Chaney said he didn’t know if the code violations can be corrected. He says condemning the building is very likely.

Library officials say they’re looking at other vacant buildings to relocate to.

