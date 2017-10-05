MEMA is monitoring Tropical Storm Nate and asking residents to prepare

Mississippi is now right in Nate's path. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency plans to fully activate the state emergency operations center Friday morning.

With all eyes on the Gulf, MEMA is asking everyone in the state to be weather aware.



"This is not going to be the three southern counties or even the Jackson area when it comes to high winds, trees that can fall and knock out the power lines," explained MEMA Director Lee Smithson. "It could be a statewide event and that's what we're preparing for at MEMA is a statewide event."



Along the coast, Director Smithson says folks need to prepare for not only wind but water and a storm surge.



"Three-to-five feet right now above dry land as this comes in," said Smithson of the possible storm surge. "But again with the continued western shift of it, that puts us into the worst area, that northeast quadrant of the storm. So, we could see more than six feet of storm surge."



They're asking that anyone in a mobile home from the Jackson area south to start making plans to leave and not wait until the last minute.

Meanwhile, "America's Largest Block Party" Cruisin' the Coast is in jeopardy.



"Don't wait until the last minute," noted Smithson. "We have over 8,000 cars down there cruising the coast with all the people down there. So, we don't need to be waiting until Saturday to begin evacuations. We are gonna more than likely be negatively impacted by this storm to the extent that Cruisin' the Coast will be canceled."



As of right now, the events are proceeding as scheduled but the City of Biloxi is encouraging cruisers to consider leaving early. No matter where you are in the state, the new MEMA app can help your family prepare an emergency kit and help you know how much of each item is needed.



"You need to be able to sustain yourself and your family for 72 hours with food and water," added Smithson.

The new MEMA preparedness app can be found by searching Mississippi EMA in the Apple App store or Google Play.

