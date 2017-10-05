State Supreme Court affirms circuit court ruling in Wells murder case

A former Canton firefighter who killed a man outside the Madison County Courthouse 2-years ago will not get a new trial. The State Supreme Court affirmed the ruling of a lower court in the case.

Williams Wells, now 26, shot 37-year-old Kendrick Brown to death outside the Madison County Courthouse as Brown prepared to appear on drug charges.

A circuit court jury convicted Wells of first-degree murder.

Wells appealed to the high court claiming the jury never got to hear why he shot Brown.

