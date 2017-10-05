James Williams and Makenzie Black continue Callaway D1 pipeline

Callaway's pipeline to Division 1 continued this week. A pair of defensive standouts committed. Senior DL James Williams verballed with Mississippi State, while senior LB Makenzie Black committed with Alcorn State.
I caught up with both Chargers on their respective decisions.
James Williams (Callaway DL - Mississippi State commit)
"The environment, how players react when the coaches do something. And how they play. They let me know how I'll come in and that I'm a good fit for the program and stuff like that. They're just like a family to me."
Makenzie Black (Callaway LB - Alcorn State commit)
"I feel like I'm the most underrated linebacker in Mississippi. I did my job on the field, so I'm just going to go to Alcorn and do what I got to do to just show everyone. I would like to go somewhere where I know we'll be able to win. I know Coach McNair is going to get it done."
Black and Williams will be in action Friday as Callaway travels to Ridgeland.
