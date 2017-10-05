Lenorris Footman has 3 TDs as Alcorn State beats Alabama State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lenorris Footman has 3 TDs as Alcorn State beats Alabama State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director


Lenorris Footman has been the heart and soul of the purple and gold for the last 4 seasons. Thursday night was another stellar performance. Footman accounted for 3 touchdowns as Alcorn State beat Alabama State 24-10.

The senior QB was 13 of 21 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown. Foot got it done with his feet, rushing for 122 yards and 2 scores. One of those was a stellar scamper in the 1st quarter.

Alcorn State rushed for 311 yards as a team in the victory.

It's 2-3-4 for the Braves: 2-0 in SWAC play, 3rd straight win overall, and 4 straight W's over Alabama State.

