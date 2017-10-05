7,000 flooded cars are on the roads or for sale in Mississippi

In the wake of several Hurricanes over the past couple of months, thousands of water-damaged vehicles have been put up for sale to unsuspecting buyers.

There are some tell-tale signs of flooding that you can look out for, but not all of those signs are visible, and you might not realize the problem until it's too late.

Some of those flooded cars will be salvageable, but most are a total loss.

Andy Joyce, a Damage Appraiser at Clinton Body Shop says once in a while, those non-repairable cars will end up back on the market.

"Carfax report only reports damages that have been reported by insurance companies. Carfax can only do so much," said Joyce.

That being said, CarFax.com actually researched car tags and found in the Mid South, nearly 17,000 flooded vehicles are either on the roads right now, or being sold by private sellers or in car lots.

The majority of those are in Mississippi, with 7,000 flooded cars. There are about 6,400 in Tennessee, and 3,500 in Arkansas.

There are some things you can look out for off the bat that might indicate the car's been flooded.

"Maybe mold, mildew, sediment, any kind of funky-looking dirty stuff," added Joyce.

Other damage might not be as easy to spot.

"There's a lot computers, there's a lot of electrical components in the vehicle, especially up under the consoles, under the seats, and that could make electrical systems go haywire," explained Joyce.

Joyce recommends getting your car scanned by a certified body shop before you purchase it, and always paying attention to your car's warranty

The Motor Vehicle Commission warns Texas, Mississippi, and Florida are the states to be most leery of, because of frequent flooding.

