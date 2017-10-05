Jackson murder suspect in custody in Coahoma County

Jackson Police say 27-year-old Jerome Breeland, wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Lataurus Lewis at the Village Apartments around 4 a.m. Thursday morning is in custody in Coahoma County after turning himself in.

Richland Police helped in the search earlier in the day when the 18-wheeler Breeland was driving was spotted at KLLM Transport Services. The truck was found and turned over to Jackson Police, but Breeland wasn't in the truck.

