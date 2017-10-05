#12 Hinds rallies to beat Co-Lin, improves to 5-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#12 Hinds rallies to beat Co-Lin, improves to 5-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#12 Hinds rallied from 10 down to tie it at halftime. They beat Co-Lin 16-15 Thursday in a MACJC showdown.

The Eagles improve to 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the South Division.

