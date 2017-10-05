Search for Jackson murder suspect shuts down Old Highway 49

Old Highway 49 is back open after it was temporarily shut down when police got word a murder suspect was parked there; something that left residents shocked and scared

Folks who live and work near old highway 49 in Richland were caught by surprise when they saw law enforcement swarming the area.

"I saw a lot of policemen coming toward this area and yes, it was chaotic," said one person in the area.

Richland Police got the call from Jackson Police that suspect Jerome Breeland drove his 18 wheeler near this highway.

Police say when they located the escape vehicle near KLLM Transport Services, they dispatched the SWAT team.

A truck driver was near the scene as it all unfolded.

"I am like, what happened? what's going on? I was like why are they messing with that KLLM driver ya know," said the truck driver. "The next thing you know we hear tear bombs going off. They are trying to get in the truck."

Police say they never fired shots, just released tear gas.

No was injured. They say Breeland had already abandoned the truck.

"I believe someone met him and we are trying to corroborate that," said Richland Police Chief W.R. James. "We have some cameras in the area, to see if we can get the suspect vehicle, maybe if he had an accomplice or something."

