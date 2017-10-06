This Morning on WLBT: Hurricane Watch issued for Coast

Good morning! Tropical Storm Nate is moving closer to the U.S, with landfall anticipated on Sunday anywhere from Louisiana to Alabama. It could be a hurricane by then, and it could mean lots of rain for central Mississippi. First Alert Meteorologist Heather Sophia will be tracking the storm all morning long!

Join us on WLBT from 4:30-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!