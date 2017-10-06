Fire engulfs Jackson apartment

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 1:06 a.m. at Southside Terrace Apartments on Siwell Road.

Firefighters advanced hose lines into the building and searched the two-story building. After reporting the apartment all clear, firefighters extinguished the fire and had it under control by 1:51 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

