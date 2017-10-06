Hinds Co. makes drug bust on 18-wheeler in Edwards

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations investigators discovered 140 pounds of hi-grade marijuana during traffic stop.

Deputies stopped an 18-wheeler on I-20 East Bound near Edwards around 2:45 Friday morning.

Deputies became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop. A K-9 alerted on the tractor and a subsequent search led deputies to 140 pounds of Marijuana located in the Sleeper area.

Sheriff Mason said, “The final destination of these drugs was the streets of Jackson”.

30-year-old Christopher Lashawn McGowan of Quitman, was taken in to custody and transported to the Raymond Detention Center. He is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.