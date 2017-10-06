Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rankin County

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
BRANDON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Firefighters are battling a mobile home fire in Rankin County.

This is happening in Brandon on Joe Davis Road.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt but the scene is very active.

