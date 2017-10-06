Mother, 3-year-old die in Rankin Co. mobile home fire

A 32-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son died in a mobile home fire in Rankin County on Joe Davis Road.

A neighbor said they heard popping noises and were able to pull one person from the home to safety.

That person is being treated at a local hospital.

The body of the mother and child were found in the destroyed home.

Firefighters and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

The cause of the fire is unclear. The coroner just arrived on scene.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.

