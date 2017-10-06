Relatives identify mother, 3-year-old who died in Rankin Co. mobile home fire

A 32-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son died in a mobile home fire in Rankin County on Joe Davis Road.

Relatives identify the victims as Amanda Brasher and her son, Tanner Patterson.

A neighbor said they heard popping noises Friday morning before discovering the fire. They were able to pull one person from the home to safety. That person is being treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

We will have more on this tragic story tonight.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.