Cinnamon Roll catering business bring unique breakfast treats to metro

Heavyweight Unique Cinnamon Rolls makes monster-sized, made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls. They offer 12 flavors from red velvet, to pralines and cream.

They are located in Jackson Mississippi and cater and deliver to surrounding areas. They cater to events, birthdays, weddings, graduations, and private parties.

Akeema Banks and Justin Curry are the business owners and masterminds behind this tasty treat.

Heavyweight cinnamon roll recipe:

Ingredients:

4 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1/2 stick melted butter

1 tbsp yeast

1 cup milk

2 eggs

Directions:

Warm milk then add yeast until it foams Put flour and sugar in mixer with milk and stir in eggs and butter until completely blended Place in a separate bowl and cover with plastic wrap Let sit for an hour to allow dough to rise Roll out dough, sprinkle with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pieces of butter Roll dough up into cylinder then cut into 12-18 pieces Grease pan and place cut cinnamon roll dough in pan Bake 15-25 minutes until golden brown Top with toppings of your choice

To visit their Facebook page, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.